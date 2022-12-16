Helium Market Cap Hits $222.15 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 16th. One Helium coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00009850 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Helium has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $222.15 million and $2.65 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001912 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000267 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00007602 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $903.20 or 0.05440839 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00485655 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000204 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 135,192,842 coins. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The official website for Helium is www.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
