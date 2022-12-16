Henry C. Wang Buys 2,500 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:HLF opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

