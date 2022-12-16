Henry C. Wang Buys 2,500 Shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Stock

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) EVP Henry C. Wang acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.74 per share, with a total value of $31,850.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,359.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Herbalife Nutrition Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:HLF opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82.
Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.