Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in November

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,560,000 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the November 15th total of 5,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Herbalife Nutrition Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:HLF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.87. 122,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,556. Herbalife Nutrition has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.82.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Herbalife Nutrition

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other news, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $3,599,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Johnson purchased 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,675.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 275,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,490,536.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Windacre Partnership Master Fu sold 205,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $3,599,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,778,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,710,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 26,175 shares of company stock valued at $332,526. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife Nutrition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,992 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 10,083,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,208,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after acquiring an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,388,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,641,000 after acquiring an additional 203,414 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

(Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.