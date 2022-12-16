Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.68

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.68 and traded as high as $10.03. Hersha Hospitality Trust shares last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 442,948 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on HT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.79.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $384.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis raised its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 57.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 550,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2,823.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 566,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 547,315 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $709,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 106.5% during the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 622,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 321,052 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

