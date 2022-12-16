HEX (HEX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $8.61 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. HEX has a total market capitalization of $14.68 billion and approximately $8.61 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HEX has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000151 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
About HEX
HEX was first traded on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
