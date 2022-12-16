Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 93,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the November 15th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

HXGBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.14. 85,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,712. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.68. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.08.

Hexagon AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HXGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

Hexagon AB (publ) provides information technology solutions for geospatial and industrial applications worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES) and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GIS). The IES segment offers metrology systems that incorporate the in-sensor technology for measurements, as well as computer-aided design, computer-aided manufacturing, and computer-aided engineering software.

