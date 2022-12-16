HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,690,000 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the November 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $164,378.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $164,378.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,427.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings sold 45,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $2,887,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,716.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $13,947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DINO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.76. 6,075,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,956. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.30.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.38. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on DINO. Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen upped their price target on HF Sinclair to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.78.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

