HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a growth of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 182,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 42,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $926,333.90. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,353.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 3,598 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $80,811.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 237,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,761.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 42,202 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $926,333.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 79,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,737,545 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 13.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,312. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.35. HighPeak Energy has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.99%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

