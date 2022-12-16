HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.45

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.46, with a volume of 73615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.56.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of C$205.91 million and a P/E ratio of 2.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.57 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.83.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Company Profile

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

