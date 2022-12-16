Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone Sells 6,341,568 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Alight Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,949. Alight, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Alight had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALIT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alight to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Alight in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Alight in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alight by 616.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,799,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,147,000 after buying an additional 4,990,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,138,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after buying an additional 4,282,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alight by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,866,000 after buying an additional 2,828,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Alight by 594.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,960,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,981,000 after buying an additional 2,533,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permian Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,890,000. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

