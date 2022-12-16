Holland Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,087 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
