Holland Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,087 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 339.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,625,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,204,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.51. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.09 and a 52-week high of $108.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.