Holland Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 16.8% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $61.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.07. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

