Horan Securities Inc. Buys 1,267 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,967,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,456,000 after buying an additional 2,891,008 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,525,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,508 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,338,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,326,000 after buying an additional 410,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after buying an additional 134,369 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $44.72. 21,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,185. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.96. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

