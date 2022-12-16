Horan Securities Inc. Buys 315 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 374,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,777,568. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $51.92.

