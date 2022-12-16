Horan Securities Inc. Buys 509 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,026.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.59. The company had a trading volume of 182,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,002,073. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $116.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.35.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.