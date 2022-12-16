Horan Securities Inc. Has $437,000 Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in CSX by 663.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price target on CSX to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.28.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.31. 347,184 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,054,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.50. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.39%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

