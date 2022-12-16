Horan Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $352.58. 163,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,827,471. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

