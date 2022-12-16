Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Cut to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.30.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total transaction of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,136.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 13,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

