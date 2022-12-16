Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,829,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 87,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 24,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 159,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after buying an additional 16,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $42.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.29.

