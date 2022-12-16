Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $891,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 632 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RPG. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 56.5% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 127,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 45,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 82.9% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPG opened at $155.36 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $138.73 and a twelve month high of $214.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.85 and its 200-day moving average is $156.92.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

