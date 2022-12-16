Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,937 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after buying an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,464,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 790,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,699,000 after acquiring an additional 494,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 135.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 834,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after purchasing an additional 479,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $50.15.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

