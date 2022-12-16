Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Medtronic by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 107,893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $170,114,000 after acquiring an additional 106,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.58.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.20. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

