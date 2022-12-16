Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,470 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 167,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,788,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $208.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.70. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $260.83. The company has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.79.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

