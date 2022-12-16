Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 170,008 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,008 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $11,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171,729 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34,096.3% in the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 521,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 519,969 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,955,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 147.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 308,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 443,956.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 133,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 133,187 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.22.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.