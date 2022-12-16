Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,384,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $260,746,000 after acquiring an additional 791,710 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 93.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 87,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 42,166 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.37 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

