Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 9,635 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 1.1% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after buying an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.07 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20.

