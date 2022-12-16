Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,193 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DVN. Argus increased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.38. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

