Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,529 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,529 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.7 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $112.17. The company has a market cap of $277.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.