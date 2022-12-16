Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,769 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,617 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 362,369 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 11,896 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,759,945 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $139,609,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.25.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

