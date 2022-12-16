Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

HII traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,717. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.78 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

