Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $253.90.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 1.2 %
HII traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,717. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a fifty-two week low of $176.87 and a fifty-two week high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.78 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $755,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.5% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.