HUSD (HUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,484.09

HUSD (HUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 16th. One HUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000928 BTC on exchanges. HUSD has a total market capitalization of $35.19 million and $7,484.09 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HUSD has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUSD alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $892.03 or 0.05259524 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.75 or 0.00493786 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,962.08 or 0.29257050 BTC.

HUSD Profile

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.