HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Upgraded to “Buy” at China Renaissance

China Renaissance upgraded shares of HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $4.20 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $4.30.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HUYA. UBS Group cut HUYA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $2.90 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup cut HUYA from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut HUYA from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Get HUYA alerts:

HUYA Stock Performance

Shares of HUYA opened at $2.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. HUYA has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a market cap of $709.45 million, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. HUYA had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.94 million. Analysts predict that HUYA will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in HUYA by 2,307.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,373,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,082,000 after buying an additional 3,233,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,127,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,512,000 after buying an additional 1,250,065 shares in the last quarter. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in HUYA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in HUYA by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,172,000 after buying an additional 805,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in HUYA by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 656,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.