Hxro Self Reported Market Cap Hits $23.22 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded down 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hxro has a total market capitalization of $23.22 million and approximately $4,068.61 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hxro token can currently be bought for about $0.0542 or 0.00000325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.



Hxro was first traded on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

