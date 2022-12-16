Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 306,391 Shares of Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 306,391 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $153,195.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,923,698 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,849. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Monday, December 12th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Friday, December 9th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.52, for a total transaction of $260,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 500,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $275,000.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 706,127 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.62, for a total transaction of $437,798.74.

On Friday, December 2nd, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 620,033 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.66, for a total transaction of $409,221.78.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 713,490 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.74, for a total transaction of $527,982.60.

Hycroft Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 9.24 and a current ratio of 9.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $3.10.

Institutional Trading of Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining ( NASDAQ:HYMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter. Hycroft Mining had a negative return on equity of 192.29% and a negative net margin of 205.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 451,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 200.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hycroft Mining by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,623,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,035 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.