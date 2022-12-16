IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Short Interest Update

IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the November 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

IAC Stock Down 0.6 %

IAC stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.60. 9,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,141. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.93. IAC has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on IAC from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAC in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on IAC from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on IAC from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAC

In other IAC news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in IAC during the second quarter worth approximately $703,026,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,639,000 after purchasing an additional 109,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IAC by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after purchasing an additional 101,945 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in IAC by 0.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,741,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,228,000 after purchasing an additional 34,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in IAC by 17.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,404,000 after buying an additional 516,858 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

