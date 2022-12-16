iExec RLC Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 16th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.18 or 0.00006956 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 6.5% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $95.88 million and $10.89 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.18098615 USD and is up 0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $8,670,737.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

