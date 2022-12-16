Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Short Interest Down 21.7% in November

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 361,200 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the November 15th total of 461,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 722.4 days.

Iluka Resources Stock Down 8.9 %

OTCMKTS:ILKAF traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.42. 1,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,119. Iluka Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48.

Iluka Resources Company Profile

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

