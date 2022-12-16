Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Trading 3% Higher

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.66. 20,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 694,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.43.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, analysts predict that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,702 shares of company stock valued at $165,450 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Immunovant in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Immunovant in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 205.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

