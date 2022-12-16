Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 489,100 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the November 15th total of 442,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Independent Bank stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 493 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $17.87 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $485.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 30.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Independent Bank to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 71.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 19.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

