Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 15th total of 979,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price target on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Independent Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday.

INDB stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 4,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,415. Independent Bank has a twelve month low of $74.28 and a twelve month high of $91.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Independent Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,088,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 14.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 9.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 325.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 79,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 60,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

