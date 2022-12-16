Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on INDB. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Independent Bank to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Independent Bank to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

INDB opened at $82.10 on Monday. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $74.28 and a 12-month high of $91.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Independent Bank by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independent Bank by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Independent Bank by 1.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after acquiring an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 650,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,123,000 after purchasing an additional 84,607 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

