Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,440 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Boeing were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tevis Investment Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Boeing by 133.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 350 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 46.4% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $183.72 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $229.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.31. The firm has a market cap of $109.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on BA shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.29.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

