Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lowered its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. 1st Source accounts for 0.8% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1st Source during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

SRCE opened at $53.14 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $59.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on 1st Source to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on 1st Source in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

