Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Has $2.54 Million Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 1.5% of Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,172,723,000 after buying an additional 3,333,116 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 329.2% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,280,000 after buying an additional 1,643,595 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 14,647,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,303,213,000 after buying an additional 1,612,575 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $88,970,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Fiserv by 518.1% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,123,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,934,000 after acquiring an additional 941,832 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities lowered Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.86.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $98.47 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

