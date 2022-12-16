Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Purchases 438 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.67.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $230.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.34 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

