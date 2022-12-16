Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,475 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.1% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 19.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.