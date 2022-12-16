Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 150 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 35.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $197.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $181.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.38. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.87 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $156.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

