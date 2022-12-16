indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Update

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,560,000 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 11,090,000 shares. Currently, 19.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,900.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Scott David Kee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares in the company, valued at $5,900.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 89,253 shares in the company, valued at $610,490.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 395,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,855. 14.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Elemental Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,054,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 326,390 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $1,168,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 26,214 shares during the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ INDI traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.86. 2,028,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,909. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 0.70. indie Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $12.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of indie Semiconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.