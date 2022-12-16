Industry Ventures L.L.C. Makes New $349,000 Investment in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Doximity makes up about 0.5% of Industry Ventures L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Doximity by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 38,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 41,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Doximity by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 110,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 45,915 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Doximity alerts:

Doximity Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $34.16. 5,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,191,513. Doximity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.91 and a 1-year high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Doximity ( NASDAQ:DOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Doximity had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.86 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DOCS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Doximity from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

About Doximity

(Get Rating)

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.