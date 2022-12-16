Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €20.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) target price on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €45.00 ($47.37) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €39.00 ($41.05) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Infineon Technologies alerts:

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($14.14) and a 12 month high of €19.70 ($20.74).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Infineon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infineon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.